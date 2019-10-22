Female UNC students say the campus is ‘home’, but don’t always feel safe

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC students told administrators while they call the campus home, they don’t always feel safe.

More than a dozen students raised concerns to school leaders Monday night, less than a week after a report found about one in three undergraduate women said they’d been sexually assaulted.

“Walking home at night sometimes by myself as a female I don’t always feel safe,” said UNC junior Laci Hill.

Hill, a member of the Student Safety and Wellness Committee, helped organize Monday’s “Red Zone Town Hall,” to give students a chance to tell administrators about their fears.

“That’s why we are here tonight, to voice our concerns for the administration, tell them what we don’t feel safe about,” she said.

Students said sexual assault is a top priority for them, after student was raped in the parking deck of an off-campus apartment last month.

Last week, UNC released results of a campus survey found more than 35 percent of undergraduate females reported experiencing unwanted sexual touching or penetration.

“The survey in terms of prevalence numbers is troubling. Those are disturbing numbers. From where I sit, those aren’t necessarily surprising numbers, unfortunately,” said Adrienne Allison.

Allison is UNC’s director of Title IX Compliance and oversees how the university responds to reports of sexual violence.

She says the results of the survey highlight the need for more prevention efforts and education, especially when it comes to defining consent.

Allison said compared to the 2015 AAU survey, the 2019 study found more students willing to intervene if they see troubling behavior.

“Our students really do want to create a safe community for each other and hold each other accountable. We just need to give them the tools and skills to do that,” she said.

During the town hall, students asked for greater prevention efforts on campus, specifically a more comprehensive program during orientation. Many said “modules” students complete at the beginning of the semester, aren’t taken seriously or do enough to educate students.

In response to the survey results, UNC’s interim chancellor plans to create a coalition of students, faculty and staff to address sexual assault on campus.

