CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Businesses on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill welcomed the cheers and crowds wearing their Carolina blue Saturday.

Football fans showed their excitement with the UNC Tar Heels’ 31-17 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Declan Corbett, who recently started working at the restaurant, Blues on Franklin, said, “The boss really looks forward to these game days because it brings a lot for us and it can really get hectic in here — but we enjoy it!”

The smokehouse and other businesses along Franklin Street welcomed UNC-Chapel Hill fans and the first game of the season. Corbett said employees have been prepping for the season by preparing more food and hiring additional staff.

However, Corbett said he couldn’t help but notice the slightly different mood Saturday and the slow start to a usually big day.

“It’s been very strange, honestly, as you can see it’s a bit empty out here on Franklin Street today. We have a working theory on that that it’s due to the shooting and the long weekend. A lot of people are going home to see their families.”

The game comes days after the university went into a three-hour lockdown Monday afternoon because of an active shooter. Police identified Zijie Yan, an associate professor, who was shot and killed.

Officers arrested grad-student Tailei Qi who has been charged with first-degree murder.

UNC Senior, Ryan Phillips, said he is still shaken from the week’s incident and told CBS17 News that he and others hid in a bathroom to take safety.

“It’s been a very somber mood on campus all week long, and there’s a lot of pain that a lot of us are still dealing with and there’s a lot of recovery still to come.”

Kevin Yu, also a UNC student, said he is also still trying to process everything that happened.

“I will say that it’s been really difficult. I think that I’ve really leaned on my friends and the community at large here as best as I can,” Yu said.

For Tar Heel fans and the Chapel Hill community, the first game of the season was more than a game, but also an opportunity to come together and begin to heal.

“There’s no telling how long it will take for our community to recover from this,” said Phillips. He added, “At least for me and many of my peers, this is kind of a source of happiness in the face of so much sadness.”