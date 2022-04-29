LAS VEGAS (WNCN) – Former University of North Carolina Chapel Hill guard Joshua Ezeudu was drafted No. 67 overall to the New York Giants Friday night in Las Vegas during the third round of the NFL Draft.

Ezeudu joins a Giants team that has a tall task on the offensive line blocking for touted veteran running back Saquon Barkley and providing time in a make-it or break-it year for quarterback Daniel Jones who has underwhelmed in his first three years in the league.

Currently, both starting guard spots are being held by undrafted players Max Garcia and Mark Glowinski.

Still, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound guard brings versatility who can not only play that position, but can jump in and play tackle with ease if needed. This will also help with pass protection. Despite his size, he has immense athleticism and can use his size to create athleticism that also helps with down blocking.

The Giants’ next pick is No. 81.