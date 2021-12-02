UNC Health-Hillsborough medical campus to hold active shooter drill Sunday

Orange County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNC Health, generic

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Health and multiple law enforcement agencies are holding an active shooter drill for approximately seven hours on Sunday.

The drill will last from approximately 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is to help train law enforcement in the new patient tower before it opens in January, a news release from UNC Health said.

The news release also said that the surrounding area residents should expect a large number of emergency officials ranging from police, fire, EMS and more during this time.

Active shooter drills are common and a number of these are scheduled annually to keep officials up to date on training.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories