UNC Health-Hillsborough medical campus to hold active shooter drill Sunday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Health and multiple law enforcement agencies are holding an active shooter drill for approximately seven hours on Sunday.

The drill will last from approximately 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is to help train law enforcement in the new patient tower before it opens in January, a news release from UNC Health said.

The news release also said that the surrounding area residents should expect a large number of emergency officials ranging from police, fire, EMS and more during this time.

Active shooter drills are common and a number of these are scheduled annually to keep officials up to date on training.