UNC Health to begin vaccinating educators Monday at special vaccine clinic

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC Health will start offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to educators on Monday at the Friday Center.

UNC said it’s offering the vaccine to educators on an appointment-only basis.

UNC Health received the doses in the last few days and now they’re working with various school districts, preschools and day care centers to bring in staff members who want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Appointments will also be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The university said you can call and make an appointment or go to YourShot.org to get signed up – note that appointments fill up quickly so you may need to keep checking back.

The first vaccine clinic at the Friday Center had to be closed from Feb. 26 through March 1 after they ran out of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.