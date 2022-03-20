CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC infectious disease expert Dr. David Weber isn’t surprised to see Pfizer and Moderna ask federal health officials to authorize an additional dose of their coronavirus vaccines.

Pfizer is requesting authorization for a fourth vaccine dose for people 65 and older while Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize it for all adults, but that doesn’t necessarily mean all adults would need it right away.

Rather, Moderna says that’s designed to give the CDC and doctors flexibility to determine who needs an additional dose.

Weber explained that an additional booster could combat waning immunity.

“After three doses the immunity is better than after two substantially against both infection and serious disease, particularly with omicron,” he said. “But it does wane after four to six months,” Weber added.

People considered immune-compromised already qualify for a fourth dose of an mRNA vaccine.

If authorized for a broader group, Weber expects a fourth dose to be given six months to a year after the third.

“The question for me is, do we recommend it now or do we wait until mid-April to May when we have omicron-specific boosters available,” he said.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have announced they’re working on omicron-specific vaccines, but the data from clinical trials are not yet available.

It’s not clear what federal health officials will decide, but if a fourth dose is authorized, CBS 17 asked Weber if he thinks people will take it.

“I think all of us suffer, including myself and likely you, from pandemic fatigue,” he said. “We need to remember that more than one in 100 people over the age of 65 died from COVID in the United States, and in 2021 and 2020 it was the third leading cause of death in the United States after heart disease and cancer. When put into those perspectives, I think most people will do their own risk-benefit calculations.”

He added that it’s too early to know how often people might need boosters, whether it will be every year like flu vaccines.

But Weber pointed out there is work going on to develop a vaccine that would offer strong protection against any variant. That may reduce the need for additional shots.