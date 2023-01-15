CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill police issued a crime alert after a sexually-related incident took place last week on a bus.

The Carolina Crime Alert was issued on Thursday evening after the crime took place on Jan. 10, according to UNC Police.

Campus security received a report of “unwanted sexual touching” on a Chapel Hill Transit bus at the student parking RR Lot on Estes Drive, UNC Police said.

The suspect, a male, was not known to the victim and had not been identified when the alert was issued, police said.

In the alert, police reminded students who have experienced sexual violence that there are reporting and support resources available at UNC and in the Chapel Hill community.

No other information was released about the incident.