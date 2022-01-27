UNC leaders expect all classes to be back in-person in next 2 weeks

Students wear masks on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The university announced that it would cancel all in-person undergraduate learning starting on Wednesday following a cluster of COVID-19 cases on campus. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Classes at the University of North Carolina that were shifted online to begin the semester will move back to in-person instruction over the next two weeks, according to a notice sent out Thursday.

University leaders said they expect all classes that were supposed to be in-person to transition to that, but that they do want to see flexibility remain in place should COVID-19 cause additional disruptions.

“We are grateful that we continue to have such a highly vaccinated and boosted community. As of today, 94% of our students and 89% of our employees have attested to being vaccinated,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert Blouin wrote.

Prior to the start of the semester, UNC leaders delegated to deans the discretion to temporarily modify how classes are taught — allowing them to be moved online for the beginning of the term.