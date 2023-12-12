CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A nationwide doctor shortage can mean long wait times for appointments, but students at the UNC School of Medicine are getting creative when it comes to recruiting potential medical students to our state. They created a music video that’s already been viewed more than 12,000 times.

Doctor’s appointments can be tough to get these days. Carol Matthews, who’s in her 80s, still hasn’t gotten her yearly checkup, “I tried in October and got an appointment for January 28th,” she noted. “At my age, you don’t really want to wait that long.”

“We have a provider shortage, just like the rest of the country,” explained Dr. Lisa Rahangdale, Associate Dean for Admissions at the UNC School of Medicine. She says the need is particularly great in rural areas.

UNC School of Medicine is increasing enrollment over the next several years and students hope their music video will attract potential students.

“We’re showing prospective students and the entire state and country that UNC is an amazing place to get your medical education,” said Thomas Turner, one of the students who made the video.

“We’re hoping that it will gain a lot of traction and maybe serve in that role too as a recruitment tool,” added classmate Arvind Rajan, who also worked on the video.

It’s an ambitious goal for a music video, but with a nationwide doctor shortage, medical students and administrators say it’s important to show off what UNC has to offer. “Right now we’re doing interviews virtually,” said Rahangdale. “We don’t get that opportunity for people to come and see our space or culture.”

They say sharing videos online is how many potential students communicate and seeing current students having fun and getting a look at UNC’s resources, like a brand new building with state-of-the-art labs, can serve as a valuable recruitment tool.

If students come here to study, the hope is that they’ll eventually practice medicine in North Carolina. Shaian Lashani, another medical student who worked on the video, says he’s glad to see how far the video has spread online, and he hopes it plays a role in eventually bringing more doctors to the state.

“UNC’s mission really focuses on trying to admit people who want to stay and assist the health of other North Carolinians,” he said.