UNC-CH offering multiple learning options, single occupancy on-campus housing

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Weeks after providing updates on how the spring 2021 semester will go at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, University officials have provided more details into the semester outlook.

The University says it will offer five modes of instruction for the spring: two in-person modes and three remote modes of synchronous and asynchronous learning. The deans at the University are working with their respective schools and departments to identify courses which benefit from in-person instructional modes.

The majority of classes with 35 or more students will be assigned one of the three remote-only options.

A limited number of courses with up to 50 students for in-person modes of delivery will be accommodated based on the needs of the course.

Priority for in-person courses will be given to classes designed to allow first-year students to explore a discipline, classes designed to provide seniors opportunities to enroll in capstones, seminars, and specialized topics and classes at any level that especially benefit from hands-on, in-person instruction.

“These decisions are guided by feedback from recent student surveys, as well as from several groups including the Campus and Community Advisory Committee, the Roadmap Implementation Team, student and faculty advisory groups and the advice of our public health and medical content experts, state and Orange County health departments and the UNC System,” UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Provost Robert A. Blouin said in a statement.

Additionally, UNC is planning to offer only single occupancy for on-campus housing and will expand quarantine and isolation spaces, ensuring that they are providing appropriate care and support resources in those locations, in compliance with public health guidelines.

Before students re-enter, a COVID-19 test will be required. Faculty and staff must also adhere to this guideline.

“This virus continues to impact the lives of everyone in our community in so many ways. We will continue to monitor its path over the coming months, and the compounding effect of the annual flu season, as we finalize plans for the spring semester. We are prepared to modify our approach in order to support our community based upon the prevailing trends. We will continue to work closely with our campus partners to discuss and communicate any additional changes or accommodations given the circumstances we may be facing in early to mid-January,” University officials said.