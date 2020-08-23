UNC officials announce COVID-19 cluster at 5th on-campus dorm

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill officials Sunday — for the third straight day — announced a COVID-19 cluster at a new on-campus residence hall.

Saturday, officials said clusters are were detected at Craige residence hall and at the Alpha Delta Pi sorority house, which is at 411 E. Rosemary St.

Friday, UNC-CH officials said there are 102 positive COVID-19 cases at Granville Towers, 16 at Ehringhaus, and 17 at Hinton James residence halls.

Late Friday afternoon Carmichael was added to the list of dorms that had COVID-19 clusters.

Now, Sunday afternoon, Avery residence hall has been identified as the site of a cluster, which is five or more cases that are deemed close proximity in location.

UNC-CH updated its COVID-19 dashboard Friday to reveal 88 new cases coming students and one more staff member.

Those who tested positive are isolating, as well as many close contacts are in quarantine.

The University has asked all residents living in the listed residence halls to be tested for COVID-19 before leaving campus to help prevent further spread.

Testing will be available on UNC-CH’s campus through Sunday.

Since the University reported a rise of COVID-19 cases, officials have moved all undergraduate classes online for the time being. The change went into effect on Wednesday.

Graduate, professional, and health affairs courses will continue to be taught as they are, or as directed by the schools.

