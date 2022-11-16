CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Officials with UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill say they will open up another six pediatric beds Wednesday to deal with a surge in RSV cases.

With many families getting together for Thanksgiving, some doctors fear we could see a spike in RSV, flu, and COVID cases in the next few weeks.

Dr. David Weber with UNC Health blames this on fewer people wearing masks, kids missing out on vaccines during the pandemic, and the change in weather. He believes hospitals could feel the greatest impact.

“Given the high numbers we’re already having, I think they will put stresses on health care facilities at both clinics and hospitals across North Carolina,” said Weber who is a professor of medicine at UNC.

What can you do to protect yourself before Thanksgiving?

Some doctors recommend masking up if you plan on being around people who are vulnerable to certain illnesses and getting your COVID and flu shots.

CBS 17 asked Weber if it was too late for those vaccines to be effective.

“While you may not have the full benefits of the vaccine, you still would get substantial benefits from the vaccine and, of course, the holiday not only is on Thursday next week, but extends over the weekend so each day adds to increasing protection,” he said.