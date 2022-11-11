CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Thursday fire at a UNC-Chapel Hill parking deck will impact parking for Friday night’s Tar Heels’ basketball game against the College of Charleston that is set to start at 7 p.m.

A car fire broke out Thursday morning in the Dogwood Parking Deck and caused problems with electrical service in the parking deck, UNC officials said in a news release — that CBS 17 also previously reported.

“Patients and visitors who were parked in the deck are being allowed to access their vehicles and leave the deck,” the news release said.

However, with the power outage there is limited lighting, officials said.

The deck will stay closed for several days while crews repair the electrical system in the deck, the release said.

The repairs should take nine to 12 days to finish, officials also said.

People who normally use the Dogwood deck should use the Jackson Parking Deck and the Ambulatory Care Lot. The Cardinal Parking Deck will be used should space be needed.