CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A University of North Carolina parking deck will reopen Wednesday, six days after a car caught fire and forced it to close.

School officials said Tuesday that normal operations at the Dogwood Deck will resume at 6 a.m. Wednesday with patients and visitors permitted to park there.

Employees whose shifts begin after 5 p.m. may resume parking there Wednesday afternoon with a weeknight permit.

People with permits for the Jackson Deck may resume parking in their assigned parking spots.

The deck had been closed since Nov. 10, when a car fire caused problems with the deck’s electrical systems.