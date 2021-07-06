UNC police chief resigns, school says

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s campus police chief has resigned, according to the university.

The school released a statement regarding Chief David Perry’s resignation Tuesday.

“UNC Police Chief David Perry has submitted his resignation as police chief, effective June 30. We thank him for his service to the University. UNC Police Department Assistant Chief/Captain Rahsheem Holland, who has served as acting police chief since mid-May, will continue in that capacity. We will conduct a national search for the next UNC police chief, the details of which will be announced at a later date.” George Battle, Vice Chancellor for Institutional Integrity and Risk Management



Perry also serves as assistant vice chancellor at UNC.

Details on what led up to Perry’s resignation were not released.