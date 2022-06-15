Together, UNC Police K-9 Handler Matt Dodson and Kash have worked more than 150 UNC Athletics events. (Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-year-old K-9 has retired after seven years of explosive and firearm detection with the UNC Police Department.

“Kash,” a black Labrador retriever, became a member of the UNC Police in 2015. He was the only K-9 certified in explosives and firearms detection.

Kash became a member of the force when he was almost 2 years old. Kash had no prior training and could only sit on command.

Kash’s handler, Matt Dodson, trained him for six weeks at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The K-9 has lived with Dodson in Alamance County and commuted to UNC and went to Fayetteville for two days every month for additional training.

“He’s part of our family, just like any other dog would be at home. But then when he comes to work, he’s ready to work,” Dodson said.

Kash passed the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms National Odor Recognition test in 2017.

All of Kash’s work is scent-based. As an explosive detection K-9, he performs protective sweeps at campus athletic events or when government officials come to campus.

Kash served at more than 150 UNC athletic events. Until this past season, he worked at every basketball and football game.

Kash will continue to serve for the next few weeks until his replacement is ready.