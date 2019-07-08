UNC police investigating gunfire on campus after traffic collision

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC police are investigating a report of gunshots fired on campus early Sunday following a traffic collision.

The victim told police he left a business on Franklin Street just before 2:45 a.m. and turned onto Raleigh Street.

A person driving a dark-colored sedan moved in front of the victim’s vehicle at Raleigh Street and East Cameron Avenue.

The suspect’s vehicle then hit the front corner of the victim’s vehicle, police reported.

The suspect then fired two or three shots at the victim’s vehicle.

No one was injured.

If you have any information on this incident, please call 911.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now