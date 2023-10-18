CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are investigating a string of motor vehicle break-ins near main campus, the police department said Wednesday.
Since Tuesday, officers said they have received reports of 15 motor vehicle break-ins.
At 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, the university issued an alert about the break-ins to the Carolina community.
According to police, the break-ins were reported in:
- The Williamson Lot
- The S-11 Lot
- The Ambulatory Care Center (ACC)
- The McLean Center (Rizzo Center)
- The Ronald McDonald and SECU House
- The Craig North parking deck
Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.
They encourage the Carolina community to follow these safety tips:
- Always lock your car and keep the windows rolled up when you are not with your vehicle.
- Don’t leave any valuable items in the car where they can be seen. Either store them in a storage space in the vehicle or take them with you when you exit the car.
- If your car has an alarm system, make sure it is set and active when you leave your vehicle.
- Try to park in a public place where your car can easily be seen by those passing by.
- Report suspicious individuals and activity to appropriate authorities, such as UNC Police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact UNC Police.