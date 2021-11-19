UNC Police issue alert after series of sexual assaults reported this semester

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Police said there’s no immediate threat after a series of sexual assaults were reported at a student living facility during the fall semester.

According to a UNC Alert issued on Friday, campus police received a report of a sexual assault at Granville Towers that occurred in September. Two more sexual assaults were reported between August and October and involved the same accused person.

Granville Towers is considered a partner to campus housing. It is managed by a private entity, the university said.

The pattern of behavior led UNC Police to issue the alert in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Act.

Police said the investigations are ongoing “and actions have been taken to protect our campus community,” the alert said.

There is no immediate threat at this time, UNC Police said.