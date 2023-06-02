CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC police received two reports between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday of a man peeping into the women’s restroom on the third floor of Phillips Hall.

The suspect has not been found and is described as a 6 foot 1 black man with no facial hair and wearing a blue hoodie, grey or white gym shorts, a bookbag with black straps, and a black baseball cap.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available.

Anyone with information should call 911 or UNC police. The UNC Police Department is available 24 hours a day by calling 911 in an emergency or 919-962-8100 for non-emergency assistance. Officers are also available in person at the Public Safety Building located at 285 Manning Drive.