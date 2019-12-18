UNC Police looking for people of interest in credit card thefts on campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – University of North Carolina are investigating after several credit cards were stolen from different medical research buildings on south campus.

According to a Dec. 5 news release, the thefts happened at MacNider Hall, Beard Hall, the Bioinformatics Building and the Genetic Medicine Research Building. They happened between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 4.









UNC Police on Tuesday released surveillance photos of people of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call UNC Police at 919-962-8100. Anyone who notices any suspicious activity on campus is asked to call 911 immediately.

Click here for tips from UNC Police on how to enhance security in the workplace.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now