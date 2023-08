CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC police are trying to determine the identity of a subject who was peeping Wednesday afternoon in the First Dental Building.

A female faculty member reported the incident around 3:45 p.m., police said.

(UNC Police Dept.)

The subject can be seen in photos wearing a white face mask and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Lynch at 919-843-6165.