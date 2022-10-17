CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have looked through backpacks and other unattended items in multiple campus buildings.

These larcenies and attempted larcenies took place in Fordham, Wilson and Coker halls, and the Genome Science Building, police said Monday.

According to police, the suspect is a male who is about 5 foot 3 inches tall with dark hair and some facial hair and who was wearing a green backpack.

Anyone with information should contact UNC Police at 919-962-8100.