CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina Police Department is warning the community of a recent phone scam.

Police said they have received a number of calls about scammers posing as officers and asking for money over the phone.

They said the scammer claims they need the money to release someone from custody for a deferred prosecution.

“The UNC Police Department will never contact you by phone or demand money to resolve these issues,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Dodson at 919-843-1423.