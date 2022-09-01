CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – University of Chapel Hill police are reminding students that thieves “only need seconds” to commit a crime after a string of break-ins to a residence hall in less than a week.

Three reports of breaking and entering were reported in Hinton James Residence Hall between Aug. 26 and Thursday, police said.

“Officers are asking students to purchase a small personal safe or lockable footlocker” for their dorms in order to keep valuables safe.

They’re also asking anyone who lives in Hinton James, and surrounding residence halls, to be aware of what their room — and surroundings in their building — look like as they come and go. If something looks or feels off, police are asking for it to be reported.

“If you think someone might be or might have been in your office or living space, do not enter. Leave and call 9-1-1,” Chapel Hill police said. “Report suspicious individuals and activity to appropriate authorities, such as housing staff and UNC police.”