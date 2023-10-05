RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly released autopsy shows the UNC-Chapel Hill professor killed on campus in September was shot seven times.

While previously reported as homicide by campus police, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirms 40-year-old Dr. Zijie Yan’s cause of death was from multiple gunshot wounds while his manner of death is classified as homicide.

The report says Yan was in his office in the Caudill Laboratory building when he was shot and killed on Aug. 28. Police say Yan was shot by a UNC-Chapel Hill student, Tailei Qi.

CBS 17 has learned Yan led a scientific research group called the Yan Research Group. A photo on the college’s website shows Yan posing with a group of students including, Qi.

According to the autopsy, Yan had gunshot wounds to the to the head, neck and right hand and left forearm.

Yan was an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences and worked at UNC since 2019. He leaves behind a wife and two children, ages seven and two.