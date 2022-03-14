CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — When the Blue Origin rocket blasts off next week, a UNC professor will be on board.

Jim Kitchen teaches at the business school and recently learned he’ll be part of the crew heading to space.

Reality hasn’t quite sunk in for Kitchen.

“A teacher from North Carolina is going to go to space — I just never would’ve imagined it, honestly,” marveled Kitchen, a professor at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Travel and space have always fascinated the entrepreneur.

“My parents were public school teachers, and every June, July, and August, they would take us from South Florida to Washington State,” he recalled. “They put us in the back of the wood-paneled station wagon and off we go.”

Kitchen started a marketing company in college.

“I began promoting lower earth orbit space trips,” he said. “I was just ridiculed mercilessly by my friends. They would ask me, ‘How many space trips did you sell this week?'”

That never led to the space trip he dreamed of, but he’s seen as much of Earth as possible, visiting all 193 countries recognized by the United Nations.

Space seemed the next logical step, and Kitchen said persistence paid off when trying to get a spot on a Blue Origin flight.

“There’s a form on there that says, ‘Do you want to go to space?'” he explained. “I submitted it, and I didn’t hear anything from anybody, and I submitted it again and again and again.”

The rocket is scheduled to launch March 23 and the passengers will include “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.

“My children were so excited that their dad was going to space, but they were even more excited that Pete Davidson was going,” Kitchen laughed.

Kitchen will document as much of his journey as he can on his Instagram page.

He expects the experience to be humbling and awe-inspiring.

“People ask me, ‘What are you going to do up there? Are you going to be weightless, are you going to do flips and eat Skittles? I’m like, ‘No; I think I’m just going to take it all in,'” he said. “I think it’s going to be really emotional seeing this borderless planet from space.”