UNC removes 9 people from campus housing amid COVID breaches

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill removed nine people from campus housing recently amid complaints they violated coronavirus safety protocols.

The COVID-19 breaches occurred between Nov. 1 and Jan. 31.

Undergraduate in-person classes were halted a week into last year’s fall semester following a string of COVID outbreaks.

This prompted students who were able to do so to move back home. Residence halls opened back up on Jan. 13.

The violations almost assuredly occurred as students began returning to campus last month.

UNC has received 179 reports of possible violations in the last three calendar months.

Sixty cases are still pending.