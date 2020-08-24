UNC reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, all among students

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill released its latest COVID-19 numbers, reporting that 58 new cases were found — all among students.

To date, the University has reported 835 total cases since Feb. 2020 with 784 cases being between students, 51 between employees.

The 58 additional cases were a drop of 19 from the Sunday count of 77.

Since the University reported a rise of COVID-19 cases, officials have moved all undergraduate classes online for the time being.

Recently, the university had announced four clusters of the virus among students within three days.