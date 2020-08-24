CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill released its latest COVID-19 numbers, reporting that 58 new cases were found — all among students.
To date, the University has reported 835 total cases since Feb. 2020 with 784 cases being between students, 51 between employees.
The 58 additional cases were a drop of 19 from the Sunday count of 77.
Since the University reported a rise of COVID-19 cases, officials have moved all undergraduate classes online for the time being.
Recently, the university had announced four clusters of the virus among students within three days.
- Some ZIP codes near colleges showing rapid increases of COVID-19 cases
- Texas woman killed in wreck was 9 months pregnant with her first child
- Suspect held without bond in kidnapping, death of missing jogger
- UNC reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, all among students
- Appeals court: Ronnie Long’s Constitutional rights violated in 1976 rape conviction
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now