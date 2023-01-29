CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Scientists here in the Triangle are helping in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

University of North Carolina researchers teamed with scientists in China to research opioid receptors and how our bodies react to pain medicine, sometimes even triggering addiction.

Researcher and doctoral candidate Jeff DiBerto was one of the scientists publishing this research in the scientific journal “Cell,” giving drug developers a structural framework for creating safer, less-addictive pain medicines.

“What our research is trying to do is figure out ways where we can influence the way that receptor talks to these other proteins and only basically only talks to those that are therapeutic,” DiBerto said.

Danette Jernigan lost her daughter, Dakota Strickland, to a fentanyl overdose nearly four years ago. Since then, Jernigan has worked with a group called “Joco Angels” to help those fighting opioid addiction. She tells CBS 17 she’s glad to see scientists here in the Triangle trying to help in this fight.

“It is something that can give us all a little bit of hope that the problem will have a little relief,” Jernigan said.

While drug companies will have access to the research, scientists tell CBS 17 it could take several years for companies to get those improved medicines approved and in the hands of patients.