UNC says students in 2nd Franklin Street celebration could face disciplinary action

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill issued a statement Sunday calling the rush on Franklin Street Saturday night disappointing.

The university also said those students involved could face disciplinary action.

Despite warnings, some students headed out to Franklin Street to celebrate the Tar Heel’s second win over Duke in this season’s Battle of the Blues.

UNC and Chapel Hill police were present on nearly every corner near Franklin Street.

However, large crowds took over Franklin Street twice briefly.

Officers pushed the crowd back to the sidewalk several times. The crowds returned to sidewalks and eventually vanished after about an hour Saturday night.

Here is Sunday’s full statement from UNC-Chapel Hill officials: