UNC School of Medicine reports data breach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 3,700 people may have been affected by a cyber phishing incident involving email accounts at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine.

A forensic firm confirmed an unauthorized third party gained access to several email accounts during the approximate timeframe of May 17, 2018, to June 18, 2018, the University said.

“This review confirmed that some patients’ personal information was contained in the affected email accounts, possibly related to treatments received when they were seen by a UNC physician,” the school said in a release.

The School of Medicine is alerting an estimated 3,716 persons about the breach.

If you believe you have been impacted by this incident and do not receive a letter by Dec. 15, 2019, please call 833-935-1367, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For patients whose Social Security number was contained in the email accounts, UNC School of Medicine is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

Additionally, UNC School of Medicine recommends affected patients review the statements they receive from their health care providers a

UNC School of Medicine said it has implemented safeguards to prevent another such attack from happening.

