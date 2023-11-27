CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A judge on Monday found that the UNC-Chapel Hill suspect charged with fatally shooting a professor is unfit to stand trial.

According to Orange and Chatham Counties District Attorney Jeff Nieman, the defense hired a mental health expert to determine if Tailei Qi was fit to stand trial. After a mental health evaluation, they found that he was not.

The D.A. explained that this means that Qi does not understand the trial proceedings, but the case is not concluded.

Qi was committed to the Central Regional Hospital with hopes to “restore Qi to capacity” and the trial would continue as normal, according to the D.A.

The shooting happened on Aug. 28 and resulted in an hours-long lockdown on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus. Qi, a graduate student at the university, is accused of going on campus to the Caudill Labs building and fatally shooting adjunct professor Dr. Zijie Yan.

Qi was officially charged with first-degree murder for the shooting.

Right now, there is no timeline on how long Qi will be hospitalized, according to officials.