UNC student COVID-19 vaccination clinic reopening Friday after Johnson & Johnson pause

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill says it’ll reopen its student COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday after shutting it down because of the Johnson & Johnson pause.

The university says it will use the Moderna vaccine instead of J&J. Before the pause, more than 3,000 doses of the one-shot J&J vaccine were administered at the Friday Center clinic.

Like many health providers, UNC followed the CDC and FDA’s recommendations and temporarily stopped offering the Johnson & Johnson shot on Tuesday morning.

