UNC student government to distribute KN95’s and N95’s masks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Chapel Hill’s student government will distribute KN95 and N95 masks on campus this week. Student body president, Lamar Richards announced their executive branch had secured 10,000 masks.

Both graduate and undergraduate students will be allowed to reserve up to two masks. They will need to reserve the masks through an online form where they will set their desired pickup time.

Distributions will take place Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Great Hall Lobby then again on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UNC Chapel Hill’s COVID-19 community standards require face coverings to be worn in all university buildings with some restrictions including while inside dorm rooms, or while actively eating or drinking. Masks are also required to “fit snugly and securely” against the face, meaning they need to be secured by ties or ear loops.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service also recently updated its mask guidance to encourage coverings that are more heavy-duty than a cloth mask.

The guidance now says, “We recommend a well-fitting, high-quality mask with multiple layers: a surgical or procedure mask, a KN95, or an N95.”

More schools have begun to advise students to wear KN95 or N95 masks.

Additionally, North Carolina Central University has provided its students with KN95 and surgical masks. KN95s are required for faculty and staff in the classroom there.