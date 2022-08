Orange County deputies with UNC students and Rameses. (Photo from Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An anonymous call led Orange County deputies helping UNC students prepare the school’s mascot for a football game.

On Saturday, Orange County deputies responded to an anonymous call that some fraternity brothers were stealing Rameses, UNC-Chapel Hill’s mascot.

After finding out that the students were preparing Ramses for the football game, the deputies decided to help. The deputies and the students painted Rameses’s horns Carolina blue.

Orange County deputies with UNC students and Rameses. (Photo from Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Orange County deputies painting Rameses’s horns. (Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

UNC football beat FAMU, 56-24.