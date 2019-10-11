UNC students asked to temporarily relocate after mold found in Granville Towers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Some students at the University of North Carolina will have to temporarily relocate after university officials said mold was found in Granville Towers.

University officials said mold was found in the HVAC units of the privately-owned residence hall off-campus.

Some students told CBS 17 that the mold in the building has been making them sick.

UNC freshman Ryan Kirby lives at Granville Towers and he said he’s been sick for the last month.

“I’ve just been kind like congested all the time and I’ve had a sore throat as well as a bad cough,” Kirby said.

Kirby said that a parent of another student at Granville recently found mold in the ventilation system, and that’s when this was reported to the university.

On October 9, Granville Towers sent a letter to students and parents that said a contractor has been hired and is figuring the best way to get rid of the mold.

In addition, the letter said that students will take turns relocating to a hotel for two days at a time, so crews can come in and clean the system.

Students said they are frustrated that they have to temporarily relocate.

“It’s definitely a pain,” said Shaurya Jamwal, a UNC student who lives in Granville Towers. “They just give you a two days notice for you to get all your stuff and leave.”

Anna Mass lived at Granville Towers last year and she said mold was a problem then as well. She said she doesn’t understand why these systems weren’t regularly checked for mold.

“I hope that all of the attention on this issue now gets more university attention and then it gets fixed so that students don’t have to get sick during such a stressful time,” Mass said.

No one with UNC would speak on camera today, but officials did send the following statement.

“Carolina is committed to ensuring that all students have a safe and clean place to live. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this causes our students and parents. We are confident that Greystar will fully remediate all affected areas.” – UNC Media Relations.

University officials said it will take several weeks to clean out all of the mold.

However, if students want to relocate permanently, freshmen and upperclassmen can do so without a penalty.











For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now