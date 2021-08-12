UNC students begin move-in process a day after COVID-19 cluster discovered on campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Students at UNC-Chapel Hill will start moving onto campus on Thursday – and it comes less than 24 hours after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were discovered on campus.

If you’re at UNC today, you will see signs all over campus directing students to their dorms as they arrive on campus.

UNC students will need to reserve a move-in time as the university hopes that will allow for more physical distancing as they arrive on campus.

The move-in process will continue through the middle of next week.

One of the requirements students are adding to their checklists is to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or plan on being tested for the virus every week.

UNC-Chapel Hill officials report that 83 percent of students and 71 percent of faculty and staff are fully vaccinated.

CBS 17 has received reports of students lying about their vaccination status and trying to pass along fake vaccine cards. The university has warned that anyone, students or staff, who falsify documents or lie about their vaccination status could be disciplined for doing so.

Despite the high vaccination rate on campus, more cases are happening and on Wednesday, UNC said it found a cluster of cases related to an event in the Eshelman School of Pharmacy. Officials said the university is working with the Orange County Health Department to look for other people who may have been exposed.

A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that happen in close proximity to each other.

Everyone in the pharmacy school cluster has been identified and is currently isolating and being monitored.