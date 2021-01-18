UNC students face long lines for required COVID-19 tests; 1 party reported to police

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The spring semester still hasn’t started, but students at UNC-Chapel Hill are already voicing their concerns about the school’s COVID-19 testing sites.

During the spring semester UNC students are required to receive COVID-19 testing at least once a week.

“There was only one testing site open out of the three that they had said,” said UNC student Hunter Edkins. “The line was like a quarter mile long.”

“I feel like it’s more of a risk going to campus to get tested than the testing is worth to me,” said UNC student Celeste Hinson

A university spokesperson acknowledged long wait times at testing sites over the weekend, but UNC still tested more than 6,900 students and maintained a 1.3 percent positivity rate.

“Because of the protocols and the quarantine areas they have available, I’m keeping my fingers crossed, but being realistic at the same time,” said Edkins.

More concerning to many students are the images they’re seeing on social media of large parties, but only one has been reported to Chapel Hill police.

“There’s a ton of people in town, and they’re excited to be back in town after however long,” said Hinson. “I don’t think they’re going to abide by the ordinances.”

“People are being put at risk just to have a little fun, and it’s worrying to me,” said Edkins.

UNC will be opening three free COVID-19 testing sites on campus on Tuesday.

UNC administrators are working with Chapel Hill police to identify students who may be in violation of the code of conduct.