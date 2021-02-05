UNC students face nearly 200 COVID-19 violations; school asks students to follow rules ahead of Duke game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC Chapel Hill and Duke University are teaming up, asking students to follow COVID-19 guidelines ahead of Saturday’s big rivalry basketball game.

While no fans are allowed, the schools say they know rushing Franklin Street is a tradition but this isn’t the year to do it.

The schools are asking students to host a virtual watch party or cheer the teams on through social media as opposed to attending large celebrations.

“The infection doesn’t just go away once the game starts — it’s still here. We’re still in a pandemic. I feel like a lot of people have forgotten that,” said Deborah Ezokwe, a UNC Student.

The safety reminder comes as UNC announces close to 200 COVID-19 violations over the past three months, resulting in 88 reprimands and nine students being removed from Carolina Housing.

“It’s so frustrating because a small amount of people are being selfish and it’s affecting 10 times the amount of people,” said Ezokwe.

“They said they were going to do it and now they’re doing it so I can’t say that the people who violated the enforcement haven’t been warned,” said Justin Do, also a UNC student.

With 600 positive cases reported at the school since January. students hope the stricter enforcement will help slow the spread.

“I think it’s good that they’re making it public and letting people know that they’re taking action and taking it seriously,” said Allie La Barbera, a UNC Student.

City officials aren’t anticipating major crowds this weekend but say that they’re prepared to respond to keep the community safe.