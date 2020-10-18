UNC students find ways to watch football games despite stadium restrictions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19d restrictions are changing college game day traditions for many, however people in Chapel Hill did their best to adapt Saturday night.

Crowds flocked to Franklin Street bars to cheer on their favorite team as they took on a tough Florida State team on the road.

More than 3,000 fans are now allowed back at UNC games following new state coronavirus guidelines.

Many students hope they’ll soon be able to watch the games in person again.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction. I mean Chapel Hill is a ghost town right now but it does give us that little bit of hope that things will get back to normal in the future, so it’s exciting to have sports back even if we can’t all be in the stadium,” said Paris Geolas, a UNC student.

Game day tickets are not available to the public. They are reserved for family members of the players and UNC students.

More headlines from CBS17.com: