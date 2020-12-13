UNC students to face more COVID-19 testing in spring semester

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill is stepping up COVID-19 safety guidelines, hoping to to have a smoother spring semester as the pandemic continues.

The school is asking students to get tested for the disease before returning from winter break.

Following winter break, all students living on campus will also have to get tested twice a week. Students living off campus will be tested once a week and there is also regular testing planned for other students as well.

“Everybody should be safe when you’re going to school and on campus, so I think it’s a good idea,” said UNC student Peter Jackson.

The move comes after the university had to scale back on-campus learning and living following several COVID-19 clusters on campus.

While the school began COVID-19 testing in September, they plan to be much more rigorous in the spring in an effort to keep students safe.

Students hope this will bring them one step closer to a normal college experience.

“I’m hoping they can find a way to safely open back up so we can get more of a good experience but also stay safe,” said Sophie Marcom, who is also a UNC student.

It’s unclear how these new guidelines will be enforced.