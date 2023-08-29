CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC Chapel Hill will ring the Bell Tower to honor the faculty member who lost his life in Monday’s campus shooting, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said Tuesday in a letter addressed to the Carolina Community.

The Chancellor said the Bell Tower will ring Wednesday at 1:02 p.m. in honor of Dr. Zijie Yan, who was an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences in the College of Arts and Sciences.

He said Dr. Yan had been a member of UNC’s faculty since 2019.

“He was a beloved colleague, mentor and friend to many on our campus,” Chancellor Guskiewicz said.

The Chancellor encourages every member of the campus community to take a moment of silence while the Bell Tower is ringing on Wednesday.

“This is an important way that we can come together as a community to recognize the loss we feel and to support one another,” he said.

(Background photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

To read the Chancellor’s full message, click here.