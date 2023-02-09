CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will conduct a test of its emergency sirens between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone outside, on or near campus, including downtown Chapel Hill and locations near the William and Ida Friday Continuing Education Center and University facilities off Martin Luther King Boulevard north of campus, may hear the sirens during the test, UNC said in a release.

For this test, no action is required. The sirens will sound an alert tone along with a brief pre-recorded public address message.

People outside, on or near campus, may hear the sirens at six locations:

Hinton James Residence Hall off Manning Drive,

the Gary R. Tomkins Chilled Water Operations Center behind the Dogwood Parking Deck,

Winston Residence Hall at the corner of Raleigh Street and South Road,

near Hill Hall behind the University Methodist Church,

University buildings and support facilities near the Giles Horney Building off Martin Luther King Boulevard, and

near the William and Ida Friday Continuing Education Center about three miles east of the central campus.

The sirens are not designed to be heard inside a building or vehicle.

Sirens sound only for a major emergency or an immediate safety or health threat, such as: