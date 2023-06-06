CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — University of North Carolina police say they have identified the man they say peeped into a women’s restroom last week in a campus building.

University officials said Tuesday that the school’s police department is handling the case and charges are pending against the man.

His name was not released, and neither were those charges.

UNC police say they received two reports between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on June 2 of a man peeping into the women’s restroom on the third floor of Phillips Hall.