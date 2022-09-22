CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — “Zombies” took over the UNC Chapel Hill campus today with the goal of emergency preparedness.

The university hosted the “Zombie Preparedness Festival” to encourage students to be ready for unexpected situations.

UNC officials say the point of the exercise is that everything you need for a zombie attack is exactly what you’d need for other emergency situations. That means having a kit with food, water, medicine and any other items you need and thinking about where you’d meet up with family and friends.

“I think anytime you have something like this, you bring awareness to it,” said UNC Police Officer Jamison McKire. “So if you’re drawing eyes and drawing people into this event, then start looking around what else is going around here and we have all the different setups and tables and things out here to help prepare people to be safe in their environment right here on campus.”

The emergency preparedness festival also included safety demonstrations – like this one where first responders showed students show to safely put out fires using the fire extinguisher.