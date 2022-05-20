BALTIMORE, Md. (WNCN) – The walking Tar Heel double-double is now a famous pitcher?

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill power forward Armando Bacot stole the show at Camden Yards in Baltimore Friday night when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the birds against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bacot was seen standing just in front of the pitcher’s mound with The Oriole Bird sporting a loose-fitting black t-shirt and white shorts to deliver a promising first pitch.

UNC’s Armando Bacot walks to the pitching mound with The Oriole Bird (Orioles PR).

He lofted it right down the center of the plate to Oriole catcher Anthony Bemboom.

Bacot, a Richmond, Virginia, native is a life-long Orioles fan. He helped lead the Tar Heels to the NCAA Championship in mid-April where they ultimately fell to the Kansas Jayhawks.

He’ll return to UNC for his senior season in the fall after tying the NCAA record for most double-doubles in a single season (31).

Baltimore won 8-6 in 13 innings in walk-off fashion.