CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — When he looks back at his time managing athletic grounds at the University of North Carolina, Casey Carrick gets nostalgic thinking about the years the Tar Heels played football on natural grass.

“Maintaining it when it was natural grass was fun, especially the painting,” he said. “We enjoyed the painting. It was nice to paint the field and walk off and look at what you had done and see it on game day.”

That’s part of what makes the Chelsea-Wrexham soccer match in Chapel Hill next week so exciting for his crew.

In place of its synthetic turf, Kenan Memorial Stadium is getting natural grass for the first time since 2019. It’s a heavy-duty Bermuda.

“I enjoy this,” Carrick said. “This is my passion. I think our whole staff is looking forward to taking the finished product tomorrow afternoon and really putting our touch on it and making it a world-class playing surface for these athletes.”

More than 1.5 million pounds of sod arrived from a farm just outside of Charlotte. It takes four months to grow before it can be harvested.

“The best-case scenario is when no one notices the grass,” Carolina Green owner Chad Price said. “That’s when we’ve done a good job.”

That same grass is used by many NFL teams. About 30 people are working to install it at Kenan Stadium.

“Those players probably have the highest standard for a surface, any surface they play on,” Price said.

Carrick is excited to see how it looks when the players take the field.

“It’s cool to bring in teams from overseas,” he said. “Wrexham’s first game in America, that’s a really cool thing to get to be a part of and host.”

Carrick said some of the grass might be used in other places around campus when it’s removed after the match.