HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Take a walk around King Street in Downtown Hillsborough and you may notice some colorful pieces of art.

Since July, people have been able to check out 60 works of art in Chapel Hill, Hillsborough, and Carrboro thanks to the Uproar Festival put on by the Orange County Arts Commission.

“Throughout the month we are asking people to come into our communities, enjoy the art, and then vote on each work of art,” said Katie Murray, director of the Orange County Arts Commission.

From gigantic dreamcatchers to funky sculptures, Murray says the goal is to bring more eyes to the county’s arts scene.

The top prize winner gets to take home $10,000.

“The arts drive economies, and so I’m really hoping when this is all said and done, we can look and see what the economic impact was and that it did help our businesses, people ate in our restaurants, stayed in our hotels, shopped in our small businesses and it was a success for everybody,” said Murray.

She also hopes it will support local artists from North Carolina and nearby states like Chapel Hill artist, Britt Flood.

Flood’s piece, “Seeing Through the Fog” can be found on Hillsborough’s Eno River Mill.

She hopes it brings a little bit of brightness to people driving by.

“Their daily commute, they drive by this building or anywhere where these public art installations are every day and they’re like wait, there’s something new there. What is it?” said Flood.

The works of art will be on display through Aug. 12. You can find more information here