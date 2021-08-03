US Rep. Price visits Chapel Hill mobile home park to examine residents’ health, safety concerns

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Democratic Congressional Rep. David Price (NC-4) visited a mobile home park in Chapel Hill on Tuesday to look at improvements residents have made recently and check out the needs they still have.

Residents at the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park recently held a rally outside of Price’s district office, leading him to make a visit Tuesday to get a first-hand look at their health and safety concerns.

Among the improvements residents were able to have made through organizing efforts was bringing in a professional arborist to survey potentially dangerous trees in the park. They also reached a verbal agreement that would allow them to have the ability to sell their own trailers — something that was previously forbidden, according to a release from Orange County Justice United.

Price said he would join residents in pushing for further improvements to conditions. Among them is a commitment to prompt repairs to septic systems, road and mailbox maintenance, and holding meetings between residents and owners to foster collaboration and negotiation.

Price also announced his co-sponsorship of a bill of rights for mobile home park tenants, along with efforts to secure more federal funding for the parks and affordable housing.